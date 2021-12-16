Home > Bangladesh

US Secretary Blinken discusses human rights with Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Dec 2021 10:09 AM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 10:09 AM BdST

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has reaffirmed the long-standing partnership of the United States and Bangladesh on development, economic growth and security.

Blinken spoke by phone with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Dec 15, according to a statement from the Office of Spokesperson Ned Price for the US Department of State.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of human rights and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address shared global challenges.

