Bangladesh reports 3 deaths from COVID, 257 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2021 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 06:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered three new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 28,041.
The coronavirus caseload rose to 1,580,559 as 257 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 202 infections. The deaths were reported in Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna.
Nationwide, another 181 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,545,114.
As many as 25,203 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.02 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.76 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 272.31 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.33 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- Hamid, Hasina pay homage to martyred freedom fighters
- Blinken discusses human rights in call with Momen
- Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of victory
- Victory Day: How was it half a century ago?
- Hamid, Kovind stress trade boost
- 1971: When spring brightened our winter
- Kovind brings sweet treats for Hasina
- Bangladesh reports 3 deaths from COVID, 257 cases in a day
- Train rams microbus at Dhaka level crossing. The man at the wheel loses wife and child
- Bangladesh vows not to let the sacrifice of Liberation War martyrs go in vain
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- President Hamid, Prime Minister Hasina pay tribute to martyred freedom fighters
- US Secretary Blinken discusses human rights with Bangladesh
Most Read
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- Bangladesh treats its citizens ‘equally, not as minority’, Hasina tells India’s Kovind
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- Bangladesh won its victory through a saga of sacrifice. How was the day half a century ago?
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- ‘Not acceptable’: Momen expresses frustration over sanctions in call with Blinken
- Kovind gives Hasina sweet treats made at India’s presidential palace