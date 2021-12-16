Bangladesh, India bound by the power of faith and friendship: Kovind
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2021 07:13 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 07:22 PM BdST
President Ram Nath Kovind said Bangladesh and India have the unique foundation of friendship forged in the Liberation War half a century ago.
“History will always bear witness to this unique foundation,” said Kovind who joined Bangladesh’s Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka on Thursday.
“Veterans of that war – both from India and Bangladesh – some of whom are here in this audience, including the Honourable President of Bangladesh – are a living testimony to the power of faith and friendship, which can move mountains.”
“Fifty years ago, the ideological map of South Asia changed irreversibly and the proud nation of Bangladesh was born,” he said.
“The vision of an independent Bangladesh inspired millions. But it seemed to be a remote and impossible dream then to naysayers, sceptics and detractors,” he said.
“I remember that I was inspired, as a youth, by the moral courage of Bangabandhu [Sheikh Mujibur Rahman]. Like millions of others, I was electrified by his powerful voice, and the understanding that it carried the aspirations of 70 million people of Bangladesh at that time,” Kovind said.
“Like millions of Indians of my generation, we were elated by the victory of Bangladesh over an oppressive regime and were deeply inspired by the faith and courage of the people of Bangladesh.”
“The vision of Bangabandhu was of a Bangladesh that was not only free politically, but also of a nation that was equitable and inclusive. Sadly, his vision could not be realised in his lifetime. The anti-liberation forces who brutally killed Bangabandhu and most of his family did not realise that bullets and violence cannot extinguish an idea that has captured the imagination of the people.”
