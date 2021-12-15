Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2021 01:32 AM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 01:32 AM BdST
Police have detained the husband of a Dhaka University student after her “unnatural” death at her in-laws’ home in Dhaka’s Banani.
Elma Chowdhury Meghla was in her final year dance studies.
Her husband Iftekhar, identified with a single name, has been detained after the body was recovered on Tuesday evening, said Banani Police Station OC Noor-E-Azam Mia.
Citing dark marks on Meghla’s hands and legs, relatives alleged she had been tortured to death.
OC Noor also said there were many signs of wounds on the body, which was sent to forensic doctors for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of her death.
Police Inspector Salahuddin Molla, who recovered the body, said Dhaka Medical College will autopsy the remains. “Her relatives have come and a case will be started.”
Meghla wed Iftekhar, a Bangladeshi expatriate living in Canada, some six months ago, said Md Iqbal, an uncle of Meghla who was at the police station on Tuesday night.
On Tuesday afternoon, Iftekhar’s mother called Meghla’s mother and said the Dhaka University student was being taken to United Hospital after she had “fallen ill”.
Meghla’s mother and other relatives rushed to the hospital, but Meghla had already passed on.
Iqbal said the doctors believe Meghla had died long before she was brought to the hospital.
Police recovered the body on being informed by the relatives about the incident.
The female members of the family checked Meghla’s body and saw the wound marks, said Iqbal. “We’ve also shown the marks to police.”
Meghla’s father Saiful Islam Chowdhury
is from Dhaka’s Dhamrai.
