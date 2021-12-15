Patient dies at coronary care unit as fire erupts at Barishal hospital

The tragedy struck during the evacuation of patients after the fire broke out from an electric board at around 9:30pm on Tuesday.

Hospital officials claimed the fire incident and the evacuation were not responsible for the death of the patient, 65-year-old Ramanimohan Das.

Selina Akter, supervisor of the hospital, said the central oxygen line caught fire from the electric board, creating panic among the patients and their relatives. The authorities moved the CCU patients to the post-CCU.

MHM Saiful Islam, the director of the hospital, said the hospital’s workers had doused the fire before the firefighters arrived.

He also claimed the patient was already in an ailing state. Doctors said Ramanimohan from Sorikel village in Gouranadi Upazila was already ailing.

Abdul Mannan, senior station officer at Barishal Fire Station, said they did not need to visit the hospital because its own workers put out the fire before the firefighters could start for the hospital.