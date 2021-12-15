Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2021 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 03:40 PM BdST
Nakano Eriko, the Japanese mother who has been in Bangladesh seeking custody of two children, has received temporary custody rights after their father, Imran Sharif, failed to meet an obligation specified by a court.
A five-member appellate bench granted her custody of the children until Jan 3 in a decision on Wednesday.
The order said that she must ensure that the children go to school during this period and that Imran is able to visit them between 9 am and 9 pm at his convenience.
The children have been with their mother since Monday following a previous decision by the Supreme Court.
Imran, an American citizen of Bangladeshi descent, married Nakano in 2008. The couple had three children.
Three days after Nakano filed for a divorce in January this year, Imran picked up his two eldest daughters on their way home from school and flew with them to Bangladesh. The three have been living here since.
Nakano came to Bangladesh from Japan in July to try and regain custody of her children. The legal battle has stretched on for months.
On Nov 21, the High Court decided that Bangladeshi citizen Imran would have custody of the two girls he had brought to Dhaka from Japan. He was, however, required to allow their mother to meet with them in private.
Nakano challenged the decision, taking the matter to the Appellate Division.
The Supreme Court then awarded her custody of the children on Sunday. When Imran failed to follow the order, the judges expressed their dissatisfaction.
The court then brought the children before them and spoke to them on Monday. They then ordered that they be turned over to their mother.
The Appellate Division then extended Nakano’s custody of the children until Jan 3 on Wednesday.
- Nakano gets custody of kids in court battle
- Govt slaps restrictions on airguns to protect birds
- Mitu murder: Investigating officer changed again
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka
- Patient dies in Barishal hospital fire
- Momen hopes US will lift RAB sanctions
- Husband detained after DU student’s death
- Bangladesh to open visa centre in Kolkata
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- Bangladesh slaps restrictions on airguns to protect birds, wildlife
- KUET teacher’s body exhumed from grave for autopsy
- Mitu murder: Case investigating officer changed twice within a month
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- Patient dies at coronary care unit as fire erupts at Barishal hospital
Most Read
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Bangladesh to open its first visa application centre in Kolkata
- Bangladesh hopes to get US to lift sanctions on RAB through talks
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- How did Turkey’s economy go so wrong?
- Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh