Mitu murder: Case investigating officer changed twice within a month

A new investigating officer has been appointed due to the promotion of the previous investigating officer, Police Bureau of Investigation Inspector AKM Mohiuddin Selim, said Naima Sultana, superintendent of police of the PBI Chattogram metropolitan unit.

"Inspector Abu Jafar Mohammad Omar Farooq has been appointed as the new investigating officer as the previous officer has been promoted,” Sultana said on Wednesday.

Omar Farooq told bdnews24.com: "I have read through the case docket and have already started pursuing several leads in the investigation.”

Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of Jun 5, 2016, while she was taking her son to school.

The incident occurred only a few days after Babul had joined the police headquarters in Dhaka, following his promotion and transfer.

After the killing of his wife, Babul himself filed a murder case against unknown suspects at the port city’s Panchlaish Police Station.

But, a few months later, he was forced to quit his police post amid various dramatic twists.

The Detective Branch of Chattogram police had been investigating the case for several years. It was then transferred to the PBI. After a five-year investigation, the PBI identified Babul as the mastermind of his wife's murder.

Babul was arrested on May 12. Before that, Mitu’s father, Mosharraf Hossain, filed a new case accusing Babul.

PBI Chattogram Metro Inspector Santosh Kumar Chakma was first assigned to investigate the case. But he was transferred from the PBI to the Chattogram Metropolitan Police on Nov 18.

Inspector Mohiuddin Selim was then assigned to the murder case on Nov 22, but he was promoted to assistant superintendent of police a few days later.

The case is now assigned to Inspector Abu Jafar Mohammad Omar Farooq.