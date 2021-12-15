Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations

The president arrived at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:10 am on Wednesday aboard Air India flight AI1.

Kovind was accompanied by his wife, Savita Kovind, and daughter, Swati Kovind.

They were welcomed by his Bangladesh counterpart, President Md Abdul Hamid, and his wife Rashida Khanam with flowers. However, due to the current state of the COVID pandemic, the presidents were unable to shake hands.

Kovind was given a 21-gun salute at the airport’s VVIP terminal. An Armed Forces team gave him a guard of honour. The red carpet was rolled out for his reception.

India’s education minister, two members of parliament and the secretary of foreign affairs also accompanied the president on his Bangladesh visit.

Bangladesh Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen, Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque, Minister of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque and other senior members of the government were also in attendance.

The airport area was decorated for the president’s arrival and Bangladeshi and Indian flags flew atop the terminal.

Two large portraits of the two presidents were set up on either side of the VVIP terminal and a large welcome sign, carrying greetings written in both Bangla and English, was also raised.

It is the Indian president’s first-ever trip to Bangladesh, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said.

Kovind is scheduled to travel to the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar.

He will then visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road 32 to pay respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Momen said.

After a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the afternoon at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, he will later meet Hamid at the Bangabhaban in the evening.

The Indian president will present Hamid with a T-55 tank and a Mig-29 fighter jet used during the Liberation War to showcase at the National Museum.

On Dec 16, Kovind will appear at the National Parade Ground as a guest of honour during a special arrangement to commemorate Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day. In the afternoon, he is scheduled to take part in another ceremony at the National Parliament’s South Plaza.

On the final day of his trip, Kovind will visit the Ramna Kali Temple in the morning and inaugurate the recently renovated portion of the temple.

Following a short dialogue with the temple committee members there, Kovind will return to Delhi in the afternoon.

Highlighting Kovind's visit and that of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, Momen said, “The president and the prime minister of a country touring a neighbouring country the same year is rare in history. The trips are a reflection of the existing friendship between the two countries.”