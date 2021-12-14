President Hamid, Prime Minister Hasina pay tribute to martyred intellectuals
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2021 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 10:53 AM BdST
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid their tributes to the martyred intellectuals of 1971, as the nation observes Martyred Intellectuals Day.
Their homage was presented at the Martyred Intellectual Monument in Mirpur on Tuesday.
Near the end of the Liberation War in 1971, Pakistani forces, with the help of their local collaborators, killed eminent educationists, physicians, journalists and other intellectuals. Bangladesh now observes Dec 14 as Martyred Intellectuals Day to commemorate the tragedy.
The president's Military Secretary Maj Gen SM Salahuddin Islam presented the tribute on behalf of President Hamid, at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at 7 am. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Military Secretary Maj Gen Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury paid respects on her behalf.
A bugle played a mournful tune as Armed Forces personnel saluted.
Tributes from the speaker and deputy speaker were also presented at the Martyred Intellectuals Monument.
The government has scaled down the events it had planned to commemorate the day due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president and the prime minister decided not to appear at the memorial in person due to the COVID risk.
On Dec 14, 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces killed eminent intellectuals in Bangladesh in an attempt to cripple Bangladesh’s development as an independent country.
The bodies of the martyred intellectuals were found in the killing fields of Mirpur and Rayerbazar.
This year’s Martyred Intellectuals Day is of even greater significance as Bangladesh celebrates the golden jubilee of its victory in the Liberation War on Dec 16.
- Blast in Old Dhaka destroys building wall
- Homage to martyred intellectuals
- Evana death: husband gets bail
- Mithila, Faria granted bail in Evaly case
- 5 years in prison for digital transaction fraud
- Court rejects Pori Moni’s objection to suspect list
- Man held for killing wife, child in Narsigndi
- UP chairman named in Mymensingh double murder case
- Bangladesh salutes martyred intellectuals on 50th year of victory
- Husband gets bail in case over the death of Scholastica school counsellor
- Dhaka tribunal rejects case against Murad Hassan over comments on Zaima Rahman
- HC grants Mithila, Faria anticipatory bail in customer’s case against Evaly
- Bangladesh approves 5 years in prison for fraud in digital transactions
- Court dismisses Pori Moni's objection to the omission of ‘suspects’ from Boat Club case
Most Read
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Dhaka tribunal rejects case against Murad Hassan over comments on Zaima Rahman
- Court dismisses Pori Moni's objection to the omission of ‘suspects’ from Boat Club case
- Man arrested for murder of wife, infant child in Narsingdi
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 3 COVID deaths, cases rise by 385 in a day
- Bangladesh approves 5 years in prison for fraud in digital transactions