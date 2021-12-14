President Hamid, Prime Minister Hasina pay tribute to martyred intellectuals

Their homage was presented at the Martyred Intellectual Monument in Mirpur on Tuesday.

Near the end of the Liberation War in 1971, Pakistani forces, with the help of their local collaborators, killed eminent educationists, physicians, journalists and other intellectuals. Bangladesh now observes Dec 14 as Martyred Intellectuals Day to commemorate the tragedy.

The president's Military Secretary Maj Gen SM Salahuddin Islam presented the tribute on behalf of President Hamid, at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at 7 am. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Military Secretary Maj Gen Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury paid respects on her behalf.

A bugle played a mournful tune as Armed Forces personnel saluted.

Tributes from the speaker and deputy speaker were also presented at the Martyred Intellectuals Monument.

The government has scaled down the events it had planned to commemorate the day due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president and the prime minister decided not to appear at the memorial in person due to the COVID risk.

On Dec 14, 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces killed eminent intellectuals in Bangladesh in an attempt to cripple Bangladesh’s development as an independent country.

The bodies of the martyred intellectuals were found in the killing fields of Mirpur and Rayerbazar.

This year’s Martyred Intellectuals Day is of even greater significance as Bangladesh celebrates the golden jubilee of its victory in the Liberation War on Dec 16.