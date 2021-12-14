Husband gets bail in case over the death of Scholastica school counsellor

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order on Monday after Rumman surrendered to the court in line with the directions of the High Court, which had earlier granted him anticipatory bail in the case, according to public prosecutor Tapash Pal.

Evana, 32, was found dead between two buildings in Poribagh on Sept 15. Her in-laws said they believed she committed suicide by jumping to her death.

Her parents said they learnt about her unhappy relationship with her husband Abdullah Hasan Mahmud Rumman, a lawyer, after her death.

Her father ASM Aman Ullah Choudhury later filed the case against Rumman and nephrologist Professor Mujibul Haque Mollah at Shahbagh Police Station.

Evana told her friends before her death that Rumman had an extramarital affair and the doctor conspired with her husband to drug her with sleeping pills so that Rumman could talk to his lover, according to the charges.

Evana, who obtained a bachelor of laws degree from the University of London, married Rumman in 2010. They have two children.