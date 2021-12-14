Blast ‘caused by gas leakage’ destroys building wall in Old Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2021 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 09:53 AM BdST
A sudden blast at Alu Bazar in Old Dhaka has destroyed the ground floor wall of a four-storey building.
The explosion also damaged the window panes of nearby structures on Osman Gani Road, scattering shards of glass in the area.
Local residents have rescued a couple and their child with mild injuries and sent them to the hospital.
The Fire Service said the explosion was apparently caused by a gas leak and ignited a blaze in the building. The bricks on the pillars fell off on impact, exposing the rods and leaving the building at risk.
Firefighters from the Siddik Bazar unit rushed to the scene at 1:35 am on Tuesday and tamed the flames, said Fire Service Deputy Director Bazlur Rashid.
