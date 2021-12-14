Blast ‘caused by gas leakage’ destroys building wall in Old Dhaka

The explosion also damaged the window panes of nearby structures on Osman Gani Road, scattering shards of glass in the area.

Local residents have rescued a couple and their child with mild injuries and sent them to the hospital.

The Fire Service said the explosion was apparently caused by a gas leak and ignited a blaze in the building. The bricks on the pillars fell off on impact, exposing the rods and leaving the building at risk.

Firefighters from the Siddik Bazar unit rushed to the scene at 1:35 am on Tuesday and tamed the flames, said Fire Service Deputy Director Bazlur Rashid.