Bangladesh’s COVID cases top 1.58m

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Dec 2021 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 05:09 PM BdST

Bangladesh's COVID-19 caseload has risen to 1,580,005 as 295 people tested positive for the disease in a daily count.

Another three deaths from the disease have been registered in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, taking the total toll to 28,034, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 238 infections.

Nationwide, another 247 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,544,664.

As many as 22,870 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.29 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.76 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 270.86 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.31 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

