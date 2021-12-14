Bangladesh’s COVID cases top 1.58m
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2021 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 05:09 PM BdST
Bangladesh's COVID-19 caseload has risen to 1,580,005 as 295 people tested positive for the disease in a daily count.
Another three deaths from the disease have been registered in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, taking the total toll to 28,034, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 238 infections.
Nationwide, another 247 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,544,664.
As many as 22,870 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.29 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.76 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 270.86 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.31 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- 5 die in Bogura plastics factory fire
- 13 get prison for stripping, assaulting woman
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred
- Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyred intellectuals
- Blast in Old Dhaka destroys building wall
- Homage to martyred intellectuals
- Evana death: husband gets bail
- Mithila, Faria granted bail in Evaly case
- At least five die after fire at Bogura plastics factory
- 13 men sentenced to 10 years in prison for stripping and assaulting a woman in Noakhali
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- President Hamid, Prime Minister Hasina pay tribute to martyred intellectuals
- Blast ‘caused by gas leakage’ destroys building wall in Old Dhaka
- Bangladesh salutes martyred intellectuals on 50th year of victory
Most Read
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Dhaka tribunal rejects case against Murad Hassan over comments on Zaima Rahman
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- HC grants Mithila, Faria anticipatory bail in customer’s case against Evaly
- Husband gets bail in case over the death of Scholastica school counsellor
- India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: eggs
- First person dies from omicron variant in United Kingdom
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’