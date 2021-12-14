Bangladesh salutes martyred intellectuals on 50th year of victory
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2021 02:28 AM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 02:28 AM BdST
Bangladesh is set to pay homage to its sharpest minds who were martyred by the Pakistani forces just before the end of the 1971 Liberation War, as it prepares to celebrate 50 years of victory.
People carrying flowers will visit on Tuesday the monuments built in memory of the martyred intellectuals on the killing grounds in Dhaka’s Mirpur and Rayerbazar. Tributes will be paid to the martyrs by singing songs, reciting poems, staging dramas and many other ways.
The pandemic is expected to have little effect on the proceedings as the number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh has remained low for quite some time.
COVID-19 had forced the authorities to hold many programmes virtually to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary.
As the nine-month bloody war approached its denouement, the Pakistan forces with the help of their Bangladeshi collaborators had killed the eminent educationists, physicians, journalists, artists, writers and other intellectuals of Bangladesh.
After cementing its status as an independent nation with victory on Dec 16, 1971, Bangladesh has observed Dec 14 as Martyred Intellectuals Day every year.
Nearly half a century after the war, the government drew up a list of 1,222 martyred intellectuals last year with the aim of keeping a complete record.
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have urged all to embrace the ideology of the martyred intellectuals and build a non-communal society based on the spirit of the Liberation War.
In a message, Hamid remembered the martyred intellectuals as the conscience of the nation, who had played a highly significant role in creating public opinion in favour of independence with their sharp writings and intellect-based spirit.
They also advised the wartime Mujibnagar government on advancing the war towards its successful end.
Hasina noted that her government brought the killers of the martyred intellectuals to justice.
“No conspiracy can divert the nation from this process. Those who wanted to protect the heinous war criminals will also be brought to justice one day," she said.
The nation will remember forever the sacrifice of the martyred intellectuals, the prime minister said, while calling upon the people to unite against the "conspiracies" of the killers of 1971.
Officials will place flowers at the memorials on behalf of Hamid and Hasina on Tuesday morning.
