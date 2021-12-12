Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
As the north wind whistles through Bangladesh, the difference between day and night temperature is dwindling. Winter is coming and the vibes can be felt throughout the country.
A mild cold wave looms over the northern districts. And, the Met Office expects the temperature to start dropping from Monday.
Tetulia was the coldest place in the country on Sunday, with the mercury dropping to 9.9 degrees Celcius -- the lowest temperature of the season so far, according to the Met Office.
Meanwhile, Dhaka saw a minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius.
In Rajarhat, Dinajpur, Syedpur, Dimla, Rangpur, Srimangal, Netrokona and Ishwardi, the mercury hovered between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius.
A mild cold spell is likely to sweep over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Jashore and Srimangal on Monday, before gradually widening its grip across the country, according to meteorologist Omar Faruq. There will be mild to moderate cold spells in different parts of the country this week, he said.
A cold wave is said to occur when the temperature is at or below 10 degrees Celsius. If the mercury lies between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it indicates a mild cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that an intense cold wave is blowing through.
Omar said a seasonal low lies over the southern part of the Bay of Bengal, extending its trough to the north.
After Dec 20, the temperature may rise a little. But the cold wave will usher in winter across the country.
In the next 24 hours, the night temperature is expected to drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius nationwide.
While there were hints of the winter chill in mid-November this year, its onset was slightly delayed by a cyclone and the accompanying showers in December.
In its long-term outlook, the Met Office has forecast one or two mild to moderate cold spells in the northern, northeastern and central parts of the country in late December.
Bangladesh typically experiences its coldest winter spell in January.
