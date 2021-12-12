Cox's Bazar man kills himself after poisoning his children
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2021 04:18 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2021 04:18 PM BdST
A man has committed suicide after he made three of his children drink poison after a family dispute in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
A nine-year-old girl died from the poison, while the man’s two other children landed in hospital.
The incident occurred at Shah Porir Dip Jaliapara of the upazila on Sunday morning, according to Teknaf Police Station Inspector Abdul Alim.
The dead have been identified as Md Anwar Hossain, 40, and his daughter Ruhini Akter.
Anwar’s six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son are currently receiving treatment for the poison.
Citing locals, Inspector Alim said, “Anwar Hossain lived with his wife Rehena Akter and four children in Shah Porir Dwip’s Jaliapara. He had an argument with Rehena on Saturday afternoon. Rehena left her husband’s home and went to her father’s house with her baby of 1.5 years that evening.
“After feeding poison to the rest of his children on Sunday morning, Anwar drank it himself. He and his daughter died in the house. Later, locals rescued the other two children and took them to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.”
Shawkat Hossain Mithun, a worker at the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, said that the minors were transferred to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment due to their critical condition.
Police sent the bodies of Anwar and Ruhini to the hospital in Cox’s Bazar for autopsy.
- Share people’s joys and sorrows: Hasina to Armed Forces
- Two dead in Rajshahi road accident
- Hasina calls for easy transfer of technology to cut inequality
- Protection of people’s rights is RAB’s ‘prime duty’: official
- 5 COVID deaths in a day, 177 cases
- Fire breaks out at Bangla Motor building
- Man’s passport barred over identical names
- US sanctions RAB, 6 officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Share the joys and sorrows of people: Hasina to Armed Forces
- Two of a family killed as truck runs over motorcycle in Rajshahi
- Hasina calls for easy transfer of technology to reduce inequality
- RAB says protection of people’s rights is its ‘prime duty’
- Bangladesh logs 177 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 5
- Bangladesh summons US ambassador over sanctions on RAB officials
Most Read
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Is Murad Hassan returning to Bangladesh after his failed attempt to enter Canada?
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant
- RAB says protection of people’s rights is its ‘prime duty’
- Bangladesh summons US ambassador over sanctions on RAB officials
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- He was hoping for work in Dubai. But passport details identical to another man's has barred him for a year