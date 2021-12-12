Cox's Bazar man kills himself after poisoning his children

A nine-year-old girl died from the poison, while the man’s two other children landed in hospital.

The incident occurred at Shah Porir Dip Jaliapara of the upazila on Sunday morning, according to Teknaf Police Station Inspector Abdul Alim.

The dead have been identified as Md Anwar Hossain, 40, and his daughter Ruhini Akter.

Anwar’s six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son are currently receiving treatment for the poison.

Citing locals, Inspector Alim said, “Anwar Hossain lived with his wife Rehena Akter and four children in Shah Porir Dwip’s Jaliapara. He had an argument with Rehena on Saturday afternoon. Rehena left her husband’s home and went to her father’s house with her baby of 1.5 years that evening.

“After feeding poison to the rest of his children on Sunday morning, Anwar drank it himself. He and his daughter died in the house. Later, locals rescued the other two children and took them to the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex.”

Shawkat Hossain Mithun, a worker at the Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, said that the minors were transferred to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment due to their critical condition.

Police sent the bodies of Anwar and Ruhini to the hospital in Cox’s Bazar for autopsy.