He was hoping for work in Dubai. But passport details identical to another man's has barred him for a year

Imran, a resident of Chattogram, requested and paid for emergency passport processing and the authorities assured him that the passport would be ready within seven working days, he said on Thursday while lingering around the passport office in Agargaon.

Through his brother, who lives in Dubai, Imran learned that a car servicing company in the country was looking for 10 employees from Bangladesh. Five of them have already flown to the United Arab Emirates.

“I was chosen as one of the five. If I can’t make it there within 10-12 days, my visa will expire. And the passport office says they might need another month to process mine.”

Imran, the son of Abul Kalam from Chattogram’s Mirsharai, applied for a machine-readable passport or MRP at the Monsurabad passport office on Jan 5 this year. Officials asked him to collect his passport on Jan 14.

When he went to the office on that date, authorities said:

“There has been an issue. It needs a police investigation.”

He then sought help from different officials on the matter, but made no headway.

Almost six months later, he came to know that the Chattogram passport office had asked the police to cross-check the information provided by him and another Imran from Noakhali.

The Special Branch took almost two months to look into the matter and sent an investigation report to their Dhaka headquarters.

Upon receiving a copy of the report, Imran rushed to Dhaka.

Ekramul Haque, his brother-in-law, who accompanied him on the trip, said:

"We went to an official with the report. He said they've received a copy and asked us to wait another month."

With the new year looming, Imran's window of opportunity in Dubai will be closed, Ekramul added.

Director of Chittagong Divisional Passport and Visa Office Abu Sayeed said the issue occurred because Imran's name, date of birth and father's name was identical to another man from Noakhali.

However, the one from Noakhali already has a passport and Imran's application was barred by the demographic module due to the matching information.

"In such cases, the identity of the applicant has to be verified to ensure it's not the same person. This takes a bit of time."

According to the investigation report, both men were born on Jan 1, 1999, but their mothers have different names.

The report mentions that the Special Branch was able to verify the identity of Chattogram's Imran in June but the one from Noakhali was not found at the address noted in his passport.

Later on Nov 30, the Chattogram passport office asked the Dhaka office to centrally decide on checking Imran out of the demographic module.

"We can't say anything about Imran's passport right now. We have to wait on the decision of the head office," Abu Sayeed said.

Imran arrived in Dhaka on Thursday morning. With instructions to check back a month later, he returned to Chattogram on Friday evening empty-handed.