Bangladesh summons US ambassador over sanctions on RAB officials

Bangladesh is disappointed that the decision was taken without consulting the government on the matter first, Momen said, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US State Department and the Treasury Department on Friday announced extensive human rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to Bangladesh, China, Myanmar and North Korea.

Among them were former RAB chief Benazir Ahmed and six other officials who were made ineligible for entry to the US in connection with ‘serious human rights abuse’.

In particular, the US State Department linked Benazir, currently serving as the inspector general of Bangladesh Police, and another RAB commanding officer, to the ‘extrajudicial’ killing of Teknaf Municipality councillor Akramul Haque in 2018.

The issues cited for the sanctions were a matter of active discussion and fell under the purview of the regular dialogue between the two countries, the foreign secretary told the US ambassador.

It was regrettable that the US had ‘decided to undermine an agency of the government that had been at the forefront of combating terrorism, drug trafficking and other heinous transnational crimes’, Momen said.

He also added that the allegations had been explained to the US administration and a number of UN human rights bodies on multiple occasions.

Momen said the US decision was based more on ‘unverified or unsubstantiated allegations of command responsibility’ than the facts of the specific incidents, he said.

The government of Bangladesh is committed to upholding the rule of law and human rights, and maintaining a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to wrongdoing by its law enforcers, he stressed.

RAB was no exception to the set of legal and administrative procedures followed by uniformed services in Bangladesh, the foreign secretary said.

Instead of resorting to ‘naming and shaming’, it was best to pursue dialogue, engagement and collaboration, he said.

Ambassador Miller took note of the concerns raised by the government and said he would convey them to the US administration.

Momen said the observance of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries next year would open up further avenues to enhance the "breadth and dimensions of the existing partnership".

The excellent multifaceted relations between the two countries could be further deepened through established consultation mechanisms and high level visits, according to Miller.

He also expressed the willingness of the US government to remain closely engaged with Bangladesh in the coming days on matters of mutual interest.