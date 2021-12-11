Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh logs 177 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 5

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Dec 2021 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2021 04:29 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered five new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the toll to 28,022.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,578,996 after 177 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest government data.

Nationwide, another 122 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,543,862.

Laboratories across the country tested 15,632 samples, for a positivity rate of 1.13 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 269.26 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.29 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

