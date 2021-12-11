Bangladesh logs 177 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 5
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2021 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2021 04:29 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered five new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the toll to 28,022.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,578,996 after 177 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest government data.
Nationwide, another 122 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,543,862.
Laboratories across the country tested 15,632 samples, for a positivity rate of 1.13 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 269.26 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.29 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Fire breaks out at Bangla Motor building
- Man’s passport barred over identical names
- US sanctions RAB, 6 officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Daily count: 1 virus death, 269 cases
- How Bangladesh's poor are paying the costs of climate damage
- Scrap route permits of 25 bus operators: BRTA
- 'Robber' dies in Barguna 'shootout'
- Govt suspends Katakhali Mayor Abbas Ali
- Bangladesh summons US ambassador over sanctions on RAB officials
- Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Dhaka's Bangla Motor
- He was hoping for work in Dubai. But passport details identical to another man's has barred him for a year
- US sanctions RAB, six officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Bangladesh reports 1 COVID death, 269 cases in a day
- 'Silent financier': How Bangladesh's poor are paying the costs of climate damage
Most Read
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- Love and wishes pour in as Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot
- Anne De Henning, a French photographer, showcases Bangladesh’s freedom struggle
- Sacked and disgraced, Murad Hassan leaves Bangladesh
- BRTA recommends scrapping route permit of 25 bus companies for charging extra fare
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant