BRTA recommends scrapping route permit of 25 bus companies for charging extra fare
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2021 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2021 02:37 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has called for the route permits of buses operated by 25 companies to be cancelled for repeatedly overcharging passengers.
A list of buses under those companies has been sent to Dhaka Metro Regional Transport Committee in order to take legal action, the BRTA said in a statement on Thursday.
The government increased the fares charged by operators of diesel-run buses by about 27 percent after a hike in fuel prices triggered a nationwide transport strike.
The authorities also conducted mobile court drives in the capital amid allegations of irregularities against public transports for charging more than the fixed rate.
The BRTA mobile courts fined a total of 1,408 buses Tk 5.7 million between Oct 8 and Dec 9.
Among the buses, 80 are CNG-run and 1,328 are diesel-powered. Another 56 buses were sent to dumping stations for non-payment of fines and operating without route permits.
Based on the report of the executive magistrates, a list of 25 bus companies has been made for violating rules again and again by charing extra fares, the BRTA said.
The companies are - Basumati, Raida, Poristhan, MM Lovely, Anabil, Alif, Labbaik, Turag, Balaka, Shadhin, Projapoti, Rajanigandha, Shika, Akash, Ajmeri, Manjil, Prabhati Banasree, Asmani, Prochesta, Victor, Midline, D.link, Rajdhani, Gulistan-Gazipur and VIP Paribahan.
