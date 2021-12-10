Bangladesh reports 1 COVID death, 269 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2021 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2021 05:10 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered one death from COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the toll to 28,017.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,578,819 after 269 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Friday, according to the latest government data.
Nationwide, another 249 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,543,740.
The laboratories across the country tested 20,052 samples, for a positivity rate of 1.34 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.78 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 268.63 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.28 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
