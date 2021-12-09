Rajshahi court sentences 9 to death, 22 to life in prison for murder of Chhatra League leader
Rajshahi Office, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2021 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2021 03:00 PM BdST
A Rajshahi court has sentenced nine people, including a former Rajshahi city councillor, to death and 22 others to life in prison for the murder of Chhatra League leader and apprentice lawyer Shahin Alam aka Shahin Shah.
After 14 delays, Judge OHM Ilias Hossain finally announced the verdict on Thursday.
More to follow
More stories
- Pfizer vaccine neutralises omicron with 3 shots
- Probe opens into DU student’s complaint against Murad
- Abrar’s family demands quick execution of verdict
- BUET VC wants swift execution of Abrar murder case verdict
- 20 to die for Abrar’s murder
- 4 die in Nilphamari train accident
- 8 named in Pandora Papers have Bangladesh address
- RAB quizzes actor Emon over Murad links
Recent Stories
- Missing child found dead in Chattogram canal
- Bangladesh honours five eminent women with Rokeya Padak
- Fire guts several waste fabric warehouses in Chattogram
- BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine neutralises omicron with three shots
- Police open probe into DU student’s complaint against Murad
- Abrar’s family wants sentences to be carried out quickly
Opinion
Most Read
- India’s top military general dies in helicopter crash
- Court sentences 20 to death, 5 to life in prison for murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Pathao rode high and then lost steam. Now its new CEO plans a turnaround with fintech
- Police open probe into DU student’s complaint against Murad
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan asks for Hasina’s forgiveness
- Govt has done enough for Khaleda, says Hasina
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- ‘It’s very safe’: Experts baffled by the crash of military helicopter that carried India’s chief of defence staff
- Abrar’s family wants sentences to be carried out quickly
- Up to 1 million COVID vaccines wasted in Nigeria last month