Rajshahi court sentences 9 to death, 22 to life in prison for murder of Chhatra League leader

  Rajshahi Office,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Dec 2021 03:00 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2021 03:00 PM BdST

A Rajshahi court has sentenced nine people, including a former Rajshahi city councillor, to death and 22 others to life in prison for the murder of Chhatra League leader and apprentice lawyer Shahin Alam aka Shahin Shah.

After 14 delays, Judge OHM Ilias Hossain finally announced the verdict on Thursday.

 

