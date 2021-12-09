Missing child found dead in Chattogram canal

Locals informed police that a body was floating in the Mirza Canal around 11:30 am on Thursday, said Shaeedul Islam, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

Police and fire service personnel then recovered the body.

“The body was bloated after being in the water so long. We showed the body to Kamal’s father Ali Kaisar and his friend Rakib. They identified the body from the clothes.”

Kamal had been playing with Rakib when he was washed away by the waters of the Chashma Canal.

A fire service diving squad had been searching the area since Tuesday looking for Kamal’s body.