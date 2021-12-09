Missing child found dead in Chattogram canal
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2021 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2021 01:59 PM BdST
The body of 11-year-old Kamal Uddin, who went missing three days ago when he was washed away while trying to recover a toy from Chashma Canal in Chattogram’s Sholshahar area, has been found in a different canal about two kilometres away.
Locals informed police that a body was floating in the Mirza Canal around 11:30 am on Thursday, said Shaeedul Islam, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.
Police and fire service personnel then recovered the body.
“The body was bloated after being in the water so long. We showed the body to Kamal’s father Ali Kaisar and his friend Rakib. They identified the body from the clothes.”
Kamal had been playing with Rakib when he was washed away by the waters of the Chashma Canal.
A fire service diving squad had been searching the area since Tuesday looking for Kamal’s body.
More stories
- Pfizer vaccine neutralises omicron with 3 shots
- Probe opens into DU student’s complaint against Murad
- Abrar’s family demands quick execution of verdict
- BUET VC wants swift execution of Abrar murder case verdict
- 20 to die for Abrar’s murder
- 4 die in Nilphamari train accident
- 8 named in Pandora Papers have Bangladesh address
- RAB quizzes actor Emon over Murad links
Recent Stories
- Rajshahi court sentences 9 to death, 22 to life in prison for murder of Chhatra League leader
- Missing child found dead in Chattogram canal
- Bangladesh honours five eminent women with Rokeya Padak
- Fire guts several waste fabric warehouses in Chattogram
- BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine neutralises omicron with three shots
- Police open probe into DU student’s complaint against Murad
Opinion
Most Read
- India’s top military general dies in helicopter crash
- Court sentences 20 to death, 5 to life in prison for murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Pathao rode high and then lost steam. Now its new CEO plans a turnaround with fintech
- Police open probe into DU student’s complaint against Murad
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan asks for Hasina’s forgiveness
- Govt has done enough for Khaleda, says Hasina
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- ‘It’s very safe’: Experts baffled by the crash of military helicopter that carried India’s chief of defence staff
- Abrar’s family wants sentences to be carried out quickly
- Up to 1 million COVID vaccines wasted in Nigeria last month