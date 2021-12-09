Hasina announces plans to set up sports academies in every division
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2021 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2021 09:14 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced the government's plan to set up a sports academy in every division of Bangladesh.
She made the announcement virtually during the presentation ceremony of the Bangabandhu Gold Cup and under-17 boys’ and girls’ Bangamata Gold Cup tournaments at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium on Thursday.
“We will set up BKSP [Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan] in each division. We’ve given the go-ahead for two already and will do the same for the rest. The government is going to facilitate athletes’ training,” Hasina said.
Emphasising the importance of sports, she said, “I know that if we keep the boys and girls engaged in sports and cultural activities, they will not go astray.
“They will not get involved in drug abuse or militancy or drop out from education. They will become true humans and that’s what I want.”
Hasina also announced financial aid to poor and sick athletes.
“There are many sick and poor athletes. We’ve opened a foundation - Bangabandhu Krirashebi Kalyan [Athletes Welfare] Foundation - to help them out. I’ve recently donated Tk 100 million as seed money, and will give Tk 200 million more.”
“When athletes fall ill or sometimes sustain an injury, they require treatment. At times, they can’t play anymore when they grow older, which is painful to them. This initiative is to do away with their troubles.”
“I do not discriminate between boys and girls and I tell all of you to concentrate on sports. Remember, you will have to gradually compete at the international level and bring glory to the country.”
She went on to highlight Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s efforts to expand the sports arena in the country.
