Fire guts several waste fabric warehouses in Chattogram 

Shahidul Islam, a senior official at the Chandanpura fire station, told bdnews24.com that they were informed about the fire around 5:15 am.

Later, eleven fire service vehicles from the Agrabad, Bayezid Bostami and Chandanpura fire stations, went to the spot and brought the fire under control after four hours.

"The fire was brought under control around 9:00 am but it may take some more time before it is fully extinguished,” said Shahidul Islam.

There are several warehouses of waste fabric from woven and knit garments in the Atura depot area.

At least five warehouses, including tin sheds and pucca houses, were gutted in the blaze.

But there have been no reports of casualties.

The fire service was not immediately able to report the cause of the fire or the extent of the financial damage.