Fire guts several waste fabric warehouses in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2021 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2021 12:44 PM BdST
Several waste fabric warehouses caught fire in the Atura depot area of Chattogram on Thursday.
Shahidul Islam, a senior official at the Chandanpura fire station, told bdnews24.com that they were informed about the fire around 5:15 am.
Later, eleven fire service vehicles from the Agrabad, Bayezid Bostami and Chandanpura fire stations, went to the spot and brought the fire under control after four hours.
"The fire was brought under control around 9:00 am but it may take some more time before it is fully extinguished,” said Shahidul Islam.
There are several warehouses of waste fabric from woven and knit garments in the Atura depot area.
At least five warehouses, including tin sheds and pucca houses, were gutted in the blaze.
But there have been no reports of casualties.
The fire service was not immediately able to report the cause of the fire or the extent of the financial damage.
- Pfizer vaccine neutralises omicron with 3 shots
- Probe opens into DU student’s complaint against Murad
- Abrar’s family demands quick execution of verdict
- BUET VC wants swift execution of Abrar murder case verdict
- 20 to die for Abrar’s murder
- 4 die in Nilphamari train accident
- 8 named in Pandora Papers have Bangladesh address
- RAB quizzes actor Emon over Murad links
- Rajshahi court sentences 9 to death, 22 to life in prison for murder of Chhatra League leader
- Missing child found dead in Chattogram canal
- Bangladesh honours five eminent women with Rokeya Padak
- Fire guts several waste fabric warehouses in Chattogram
- BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine neutralises omicron with three shots
- Police open probe into DU student’s complaint against Murad
Most Read
- India’s top military general dies in helicopter crash
- Court sentences 20 to death, 5 to life in prison for murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad
- Pathao rode high and then lost steam. Now its new CEO plans a turnaround with fintech
- Police open probe into DU student’s complaint against Murad
- Sacked state minister Murad Hassan asks for Hasina’s forgiveness
- Govt has done enough for Khaleda, says Hasina
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- ‘It’s very safe’: Experts baffled by the crash of military helicopter that carried India’s chief of defence staff
- Abrar’s family wants sentences to be carried out quickly
- Up to 1 million COVID vaccines wasted in Nigeria last month