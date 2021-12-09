Bangladesh reports a day without COVID death
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2021 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2021 04:32 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered no deaths from COVID-19 in a day, keeping the total toll unchanged at 28,016.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,578,550 as 262 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 213 infections.
Nationwide, another 287 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,543,491.
As many as 21,496 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.22 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.78 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 267.97 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.28 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
