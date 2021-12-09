Bangladesh dengue death toll tops 100 in 2021

The health directorate reported one new death on Thursday while another 31 people have been hospitalised for the mosquito-borne viral infection in the last 24 hours.

It brings the number of hospitalisations for the disease this year to 27,870 nationwide, also the second-highest count on record. Meanwhile, 27,556 people have returned home after recovery.

Currently, 213 dengue patients are in hospital care, with Dhaka accounting for 145 cases.

Bangladesh saw its worst encounter with the aedes mosquito-borne disease in 2019, with over 100,000 afflicted by the virus. That year also saw the record for deaths from the virus.

The IEDCR investigated 266 deaths at various hospitals that year and confirmed that 148 had died of dengue.

The threat of dengue declined last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, when only 1,405 people were down with the disease as per hospital records.