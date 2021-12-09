ACC must begin anti-corruption drive at home: President Hamid
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2021 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2021 04:43 PM BdST
Before going after the corrupt people, the Anti-Corruption Commission must get rid of dishonesty in itself first, said President Abdul Hamid.
“I urge all employees of the commission to show the highest objectivity and morality in their anti-corruption tasks. Before bringing others under trial, they should shun irregularity or dishonesty in themselves first,” Hamid said in a video message to a meeting organised by the anti-graft agency to observe International Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday.
Those who abuse power bestowed on them by the state should be “strictly controlled and brought under the law”, said Hamid.
“Corruption entails punishment and no one will be spared if they’re corrupt—when the ACC can instil this idea in people, they’ll enjoy the full public trust.”
International Anti-Corruption Day is being observed this year with the theme ‘Your right, your responsibility: say no to corruption.’ The ACC organised a discussion at the Shilpakala Academy auditorium.
“Corruption is the main obstacle to development. We should remove it at any cost. Corrupt persons must be brought under the law, irrespective of their political affiliations,” the president said, urging the ACC to “bring an end to its own corruption” first.
“We hope you’ll begin the drive on your offices. You must ensure that the image of the entire ACC isn’t tarnished by a handful of people,” said Hamid.
He stressed the need for enhancing the skills of ACC staff for investigation work through training at home and abroad.
“The corrupt people have shifted their strategy by taking advantage of the technological innovations in the present era of globalisation. Thus, the ACC must be more strategic and have a trained workforce to bring the offenders to justice. Information technology will play an effective role in preventing corruption, I believe.”
The commission ‘can’t prevent corruption’ alone unless a societal urge to prevent corruption is created, Hamid said.
“Creating awareness and giving exemplary punishment to offenders can bring down corruption to a tolerable level. There’s no alternative to an all-out movement against corruption,” he said.
“No one is born a corrupt person. It’s the family and the social environment that leave the highest impact on a person’s life. The anti-corruption drive must begin at home. The corrupt people should be boycotted socially and the honest and righteous people should be applauded. Only then can corruption in the country be reduced.”
