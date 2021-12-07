DB to question Murad if complaint is filed
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2021 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2021 05:21 PM BdST
The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police says they will question sacked state minister Murad Hassan over the scandalous audio leak that went viral on social media, if a complaint is filed.
Murad stepped down on Tuesday, ordered by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Awami League, Murad’s party, discussed whether legal action should be taken against him. The BNP, meanwhile, has called for his arrest.
Murad, 47, a doctor by training, has been in the eye of a social media storm for his offensive remarks on former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter.
Amid the furore, an audio clip of a telephone conversation began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record purported to have his voice, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag an actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.
Actress Mahiya Mahi later took to social media and confirmed that she was the other party in the conversation with Murad.
Asked whether Murad should be questioned over the remarks caught on audio, AKM Hafiz Akhtar, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said detectives would investigate if a complaint was filed.
“If someone files a complaint or a case against him, we will look into it. But we are not considering it ourselves for the moment.”
- Murad makes mistake in resignation letter
- HC orders Murad’s audio purged from social media
- BNP leader demands Murad’s arrest
- Murad seeks forgiveness after resignation
- Indian foreign secretary arrives in Dhaka
- Murad was in Chhatra Dal: former student leaders
- Actress Mahi reacts to Murad’s sacking
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink
- Murad makes mistake in resignation letter
- HC orders purge of Murad’s ‘ugly and derogatory’ remarks from social media
- ‘Resignation is not enough’: BNP leader Rizvi demands Murad’s arrest
- State Minister Murad Hassan emails resignation letter, cites ‘personal reasons’
- Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Dhaka for two-day trip
- Murad came to Chhatra League from Chhatra Dal: former student leaders
Most Read
- Departure in disgrace: Hasina fires State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Murad Hassan, a disgraced state minister, emails his resignation letter and begs forgiveness from women
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- Murad makes mistake in resignation letter
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Murad came to Chhatra League from Chhatra Dal: former student leaders
- Bangladesh needs systemic change as it prioritises education for all: Dipu Moni
- HC orders purge of Murad’s ‘ugly and derogatory’ remarks from social media