Bangladesh reports 5 virus deaths, 291 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2021 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2021 05:17 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered five new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 28,010.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,578,011 as 291 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 219 infections.
Nationwide, another 308 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,542,908.
As many as 20,014 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.45 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.
Globally, over 266.55 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.26 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
