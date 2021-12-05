Man dies in clash at wedding party in Ukhiya Rohingya camp

The incident took place in Block C of Balukhali Camp No. 9 on Saturday, said Md Shihab Kaiser Khan, chief of Armed Police Battalion-8.

Eight others were injured in the incident.

The dead man was identified as Mohammad Belal, 40, a resident at the camp. His body has been sent to the morgue in Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

The injured have been identified as Md Yunus, 45, Md Ayub 35, Md Umar, 9, Sirajul Islam, 35, Mohammad Ayub, 27, Abdur Rahman 52, Haresur Rahman 20 and Anwar Sadek, 21 all of whom were residents of the camp.

Md Yunus’s son had developed a romantic relationship with Abdur Rahman’s daughter, but Rahman’s family was not in favour of the marriage, said APBN official Shihab Kaiser.

Amid this disagreement, Rahman’s daughter came to Md Yunus’s house five days ago. The family then arranged their wedding on Saturday evening.

“The bride’s family was infuriated and attacked the groom’s side around 10 pm during the wedding party. As many as nine people from both sides were injured in the incident.”

The injured were taken to the Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor on duty pronounced Belal dead. Four of the injured were shifted to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Police arrested Haresur Rahman, the bride’s brother and a cousin, Anwar Sadek, over the incident.