RAB arrests 5 after raid on suspected ‘militant den’ in Nilphamari

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Dec 2021 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2021 11:15 AM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested five people during a raid on a suspected militant hideout in Nilphamari’s Sadar Upazila.

A team from Dhaka went to Nilphamari by helicopter on Saturday morning for the operation, RAB said in a statement.

In addition to the arrests, explosives have been recovered from the building, said ANM Imran Khan, RAB assistant director.

The RAB bomb disposal unit is at work on the scene.

The suspected hideout, located in the Majhapara area of Sonaray Union, was surrounded early on Saturday morning.

In addition to RAB, local police are also at the scene.

