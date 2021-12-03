World peace conference begins in Dhaka on Saturday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2021 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2021 09:42 PM BdST
Dhaka will host a two-day conference beginning on Saturday with the focus on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s contribution to world peace.
More than 50 participants from across the globe are expected to join the conference with the theme – advancing peace through social inclusion.
President Md Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the conference and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the closing session.
The foreign ministry has chosen InterContinental Dhaka and Sonargaon hotels, and the Foreign Service Academy as the three venues for different sessions, some of which will be held virtually.
Distinguished citizens, politicians, poets, litterateurs, educationists, scientists, artists, journalists and others will join four panel discussions, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said at a press conference on Fridy.
Bangladesh expects a ‘Dhaka Peace Declaration’ at the end of the conference.
The participants of the opening session will include Ban Ki-moon, former UN secretary general, Amr Moussa, former foreign minister of Egypt and former secretary-general of the Arab League, José Ramos-Horta, former president of East Timor and a joint winner of the 1996 Nobel Peace Prize, and Syed Hamid Albar, former minister of Malaysia.
Former British prime minister Gordon Brown, former Singapore prime minister Goh Chok Tong and former UNESCO director-general Irina Bokova will join the closing session.
A festival of traditional winter cakes will also be held at the Foreign Service Academy.
Momen hopes the conference will play a key role in spreading Bangabandhu’s contribution to peace, and Bangladesh’s peace-centric foreign policy based on his ideals.
