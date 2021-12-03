Bangladesh reports 243 COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2021 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2021 06:19 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered three deaths from COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the toll to 27,989.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,577,070 after 243 people tested positive for the disease until 8 am on Friday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases and deaths among the eight divisions, logging 177 infections and two fatalities.
Nationwide, another 225 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,541,886.
As many as 17,387 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.4 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.77 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.
Globally, over 264.30 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.23 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
