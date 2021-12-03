Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2021 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2021 06:06 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued the distant warning signal No. 2 for maritime ports after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and concentrated into Cyclone Jawad.
The cyclonic storm was centred about 1,105 km to 990 km from the ports of Bangladesh at 12 pm Friday, the Met Office said in a special bulletin.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
Cyclones in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are named by the World Meteorological Organization's regional cyclone agency ESCAP. The names of new cyclones are gradually fixed from a list of names given by the 13 countries in the region. The name 'Jawad' was selected by Saudi Arabia.
It is also likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal areas and Gangetic parts of West Bengal, it said.
Its impact on Bangladesh will depend on the direction from which the cyclone crosses the coastline, according to meteorologists.
"The Khulna-Barishal region is likely to experience light rainfall on Friday and Saturday due to the cyclone," said Assistant Meteorologist Afruza Sultana.
- ‘Red cards’ for traffic violators: Students announce a new campaign for road safety
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- They came to Rooppur for the nuclear power project. Now shopkeepers and beggars can speak to them in Russian
- Bangladesh’s exports continue to stay steady at $4bn in November
