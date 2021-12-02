Fire destroys 3 resorts, restaurant in Rangamati’s Sajek

The fire broke out around 3.15 am on Thursday before sweeping through the Abokash, Emmanuel and Echo resorts and a restaurant called Maruarty, authorities said.

An electrical glitch may have caused the fire, said Baghaichhari Upazila Executive Officer Shariful Islam.

Dighinala Fire Service personnel tamed the blaze with the help of law enforcers and locals after a two-and-a-half-hour effort.

No casualties were reported, but the authorities are yet to determine the extent of financial damage caused by the fire.

“All of Sajek could have turned to ashes if the Fire Service didn’t help,” said Nasiruddin Pintu, owner of Chilekotha Resort.

Hopen Tripura of Machang Nu Resort believes the fire originated from the Maruarty restaurant.

“Sajek was saved from a grave disaster,” he said.

Known as 'Megher Bari' (the home of the clouds), Sajek Valley is a popular tourist destination near the Indian border in Rangamati. The route to Sajek goes through the Khagrachhari District.

Tourists flock to Sajek, especially in winter, to absorb breathtaking views of clouds mingling with mountains. Over the past few years, many resorts, cottages and restaurants have cropped up in the valley, which sits about 1,700 feet above sea level.