Bangladesh set for a wet December as low pressure brews over Andaman Sea

However, it is still far away from the coastline. The low is likely to drive up the temperature slightly and cause rainfall in December.

Winter will set in as soon as it stops raining, according to the Met Office.

The country's lowest temperature of 12.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia in Panchagarh on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Sreemangal registered 13.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury hovered between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country at the time. The highest temperature of 32.8 degrees Celsius was logged in Cox's Bazar.

“The low over the central Andaman Sea and adjoining areas may intensify further and move in a west-northwesterly direction. Rainfall has been forecast as a result. The temperature was low for a few days and it will rise again for some time,” meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said.

The low may intensify into a depression on Thursday and turn into a cyclone over the weekend, he added.

If it becomes a cyclone, it will be called 'Jawad' - a name selected by Saudi Arabia.

The cyclones in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are named by the World Meteorological Organization's regional cyclone agency ESCAP. The names of new cyclones are gradually fixed from a list of names given by the 13 countries in the region.

"We will make the next announcement after observing the situation," said Hafizur.

If there is a cyclone, it could barrel towards the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in India, according to the information received by meteorologists so far.

Cyclone ‘Gulab’ hit the coast of Odisha in September and cyclone ‘Yaas’ in May. Bangladesh was hit by cyclone ‘Amphan’ in May of last year amid the pandemic.

According to the long-term weather forecast, one or two mild cold spells (8-10 degrees Celsius) followed by a moderate cold spell (6-8 degrees Celsius) could hit the northern, northeastern and central parts of the country in late December.