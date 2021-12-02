Armed forces must help Bangladesh’s development efforts as ‘frontline soldiers’: Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Dec 2021 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2021 03:42 PM BdST
The armed forces must work as “frontline soldiers” in building a developed Bangladesh with the true spirit of patriotism, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
“Our patriotic armed forces must work to help implement the 20-year plan to make Bangladesh a developed nation by 2041. They will have to step forward.”
Hasina spoke at the graduation ceremony of the National Defence Course 2021 and Armed Forces War Course 2021 via videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Thursday.
The Awami League had pledged to make Bangladesh a developing nation by 2021 in its electoral manifesto for the ninth parliamentary polls in 2008. Bangladesh has already achieved the eligibility to become a developing nation, according to the United Nations.
After winning the 2014 elections, the Awami League announced a plan for Bangladesh to achieve the 'developed nation status' by 2041, which the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of.
Hasina also highlighted different efforts initiated by the government to enable members of the armed forces to keep pace with the changing global military landscape.
“Bangladesh will not go back,” Hasina said as she urged all citizens to work to free the nation of hunger and poverty.
- Students hold protest in Rampura despite police efforts
- Rains forecast as low brews over sea
- 13 to die for murders of 6 students in Aminbazar
- Fire guts resorts, restaurant in Sajek
- Key suspect in Cumilla councillor's murder dies in ‘gunfight’
- Biman plane makes emergency landing after technical problem
- Bangladesh to experience gas shortage until mid-January
- Pori Moni objects to omission of ‘suspects’ in Boat Club case
- Students defy police to hold road safety protest in Rampura
- Bangladesh set for a wet December as low pressure brews over Andaman Sea
- 13 to die for 2011 murders of 6 students in Aminbazar
- Fire destroys 3 resorts, restaurant in Rangamati’s Sajek
- Shah Alam, key suspect in murder of Cumilla councillor, killed in ‘gunfight’
- Biman plane makes emergency landing at Chattogram airport after technical problem
Most Read
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines jet turns out to be false alarm
- Bangladesh logs 282 COVID cases in a day as positivity rate rises to 1.5% again
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Biman plane makes emergency landing at Chattogram airport after technical problem
- Biman jet ‘dodges disaster’ after collision with cows during take-off
- Fire destroys 3 resorts, restaurant in Rangamati’s Sajek
- 13 to die for 2011 murders of 6 students in Aminbazar
- Actress Pori Moni objects to omission of ‘suspects’ in Boat Club case
- Serum sends 4.5m AstraZeneca doses as Bangladesh reaches milestone of 100m administered shots