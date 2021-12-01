‘Agitated students’ accused in two cases over the torching of buses in Dhaka

The cases, filed at the Rampura and Hatirjheel police stations, hold ‘agitated students’ responsible for the damage.

SI Maruf Hossain filed the Rampura case on Tuesday night, accusing 400 to 500 suspects, said MD Rafiqul Islam, chief of Rampura police.

“An agitated crowd set fire to buses and vandalised them following the death of a student,” he said. “All of the suspects are unnamed. The case accuses them of banding together for targeted rioting, vandalism, arson, and harm in an illegal manner.”

The Rampura case noted that seven buses were torched.

No one has been arrested so far, said Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Motijheel Division.

SI AKM Neaz Molla filed a case under the Explosive Substances Act at Hatirjheel Police Station over the incident. The case accuses 250 to 300 suspects.

“Agitated students assembled, armed themselves with makeshift weapons, vandalised and set fire to vehicles on the road, and attacked pedestrians,” the case dossier says.

More to follow