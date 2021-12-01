‘Agitated students’ accused in two cases over the torching of buses in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Dec 2021 02:06 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2021 02:06 PM BdST
Police have filed two cases against 800 students for the vandalism and torching of buses during protests over the death of student Md Mainuddin in a bus accident in Dhaka’s Rampura.
The cases, filed at the Rampura and Hatirjheel police stations, hold ‘agitated students’ responsible for the damage.
SI Maruf Hossain filed the Rampura case on Tuesday night, accusing 400 to 500 suspects, said MD Rafiqul Islam, chief of Rampura police.
“An agitated crowd set fire to buses and vandalised them following the death of a student,” he said. “All of the suspects are unnamed. The case accuses them of banding together for targeted rioting, vandalism, arson, and harm in an illegal manner.”
The Rampura case noted that seven buses were torched.
No one has been arrested so far, said Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Motijheel Division.
SI AKM Neaz Molla filed a case under the Explosive Substances Act at Hatirjheel Police Station over the incident. The case accuses 250 to 300 suspects.
“Agitated students assembled, armed themselves with makeshift weapons, vandalised and set fire to vehicles on the road, and attacked pedestrians,” the case dossier says.
More to follow
- 240 Travellers from S Africa off radar: minister
- Tax returns deadline extended to Dec 31
- Daily count: 1 death, 273 cases
- Students protest for road safety at BRTA gates
- Rafiqul Islam, a national professor, dies at 87
- 14-day quarantine for travellers from omicron-afflicted nations: Maleque
- Owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Students block roads in Rampura, Mohammadpur
- Students shouldn’t take to the streets and vandalise vehicles, says Hasina
- ‘Agitated students’ accused in two cases over the torching of buses in Dhaka
- Airline pilots’ association president removed amid wage dispute
- Abbas Ali, mayor of Katakhali Municipality, arrested over remarks on Bangabandhu mural
- 240 travellers from S Africa are 'traceless', Maleque says
- PSC recommends appointment of 1,710 candidates from 44th BCS
Most Read
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Travellers from omicron-afflicted countries must undergo 14-day quarantine: health minister
- Biman jet ‘dodges disaster’ after collision with cows during take-off
- Bangladesh extends income tax filing deadline to Dec 31
- 240 travellers from S Africa are 'traceless', Maleque says
- Rafiqul Islam, a national professor and scholar, dies at 87
- Students reject conditional discount on bus fares, call for fresh protests
- Katakhali Mayor Abbas Ali planned to flee abroad, says RAB
- Protesters block roads in Rampura, Mohammadpur over student's death