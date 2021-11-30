Protesters torch several buses after student's death in Rampura road crash

The victim, identified only as Mainuddin, was run over by a bus operated by Anabil Paribahan around 10 pm on Monday. He was an SSC candidate from Ekramunnesa School, according to some locals.

Jiban Chowdhury, a resident of Pabna Colony in Malibagh, said the student's body lay mangled after being trampled by the bus.

Agitated locals subsequently vandalised and torched the bus along with a few others.

Informed of the incident, law enforcers went to the scene around 10 pm, Rampura Police SI Tapash Kumar said.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence received reports of at least eight buses being set ablaze and dispatched several units to put out the fire, according to Ershad Ali, duty officer at the control room.

Students of Imperial College had earlier detained 40 buses of Raida Paribahan in Rampura after a female student was allegedly pushed off a bus by its staff.

They later let the buses go after a discussion with the bus owners in the presence of the police.