Protesters block road in Rampura over student's death in bus accident
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2021 11:57 AM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2021 11:57 AM BdST
Student protesters have blocked the road in Rampura over the death of Mainul Islam, a school student run over by a bus, amid the ongoing movement for safe roads.
On Monday, an angry mob set fire to at least eight buses and vandalised several others in the wake of the accident.
Around 10 am on Tuesday, students from Banasree Ideal School and College gathered at Rampura Bridge to stage a protest, said Rafiqul Islam, chief of Rampura Police Station.
Traffic came to a halt on the road, he said.
Mainul Islam was run over by a bus operated by Green Anabil Paribahan on DIT Road around 10 pm on Monday. The bus was allegedly racing another.
Mainul was a candidate for the SSC examinations from Ekramunnesa School. Abdur Rahman Bhandari, his father, runs a tea stall. The family lives on Titas Road in East Rampura.
A case has yet to be filed over the incident, said Rafiqul Islam.
The bus driver, 35-year-old Sohel, has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Chan Mia, who was the helper on the bus that ran over Mainul Islam. RAB arrested Chan Mia from Sayedabad on Tuesday, said Imran Khan, assistant director at RAB Headquarters.
Mainul and two of his friends were crossing DIT Road near Sonali Bank when the accident occurred, said Md Badsha Islam, a member of the family.
Another witness, Nesar Hossain said an Anabil Paribahan bus hit the three of them and Mainul died on the spot.
Jibon Chowdhury, a resident of Pabna Colony in Malibagh said the body of the schoolboy was crushed under the wheels.
Afterwards, an angry mob torched the Anabil Paribahan bus and other buses, he said.
