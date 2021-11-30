Bangladesh logs 1 virus death, 273 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2021 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2021 04:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered a single new death from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,981.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,576,284 as 273 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 225 infections. It also recorded the only fatality.
Nationwide, another 368 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,540,965.
As many as 19,802 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.38 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.76 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.
Globally, over 261.58 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.20 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
