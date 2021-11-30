Bangladesh extends income tax filing deadline to Dec 31
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2021 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2021 08:02 PM BdST
The National Board of Revenue has extended the time for submitting income tax returns by a month to Dec 31.
Citizens will have to pay fines to submit tax returns after the new deadline, an NBR spokesman said on Monday.
The previous deadline for tax filings was set to end on Nov 30.
More to follow
