74% turnout in third phase of union council elections
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2021 10:31 AM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2021 10:31 AM BdST
The Election Commission says the turnout in the third phase of union council elections was 74 percent.
The Awami League won 525 chairman seats, while independent candidates won 446 and the Jatiya Party took 17, according to the official count by the EC.
Ninety-nine Awami League candidates won uncontested, as did one independent candidate.
Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Workers Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-JaSoD have taken one seat each.
So far, the Awami League has won 1,278 chairman seats in the local government elections, while independent candidates have won 861.
Among the 17,55,266 voters registered, 13,028,318 cast their ballots, said SM Asaduzzaman, a spokesman for the commission.
A total of 1,008 unions were to go to the polls on Saturday, but elections in seven unions were later suspended. In addition, the EC did not report the results of nine union council elections due to the suspension of polling centres in those constituencies. As a result, a total of 992 union councils have completed their polls.
The fourth phase of the local government elections is scheduled on Dec 23. Polls are to be held in 840 unions.
