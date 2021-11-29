Three people to die for the murder of a child in Madaripur

Madaripur District and Sessions Judge Nitaichandra Saha handed down the verdict on Monday and fined all convicts Tk 50,000 each, besides the death sentence. The judge acquitted one suspect in the case.

Those who received capital punishment are Shafiqul Molla, 30, from Pirojpur, Rajib Howladar, 39, and Rimon Hossain aka Imon Gachhi, 31, from Madaripur’s Rajoir Upazila.

All convicts were present in the dock when the judge pronounced the verdict.

On Sept 20, 2015, five-year-old Aduri Akter from Sendia village in Rajoir Upazila was kidnapped. The abductors demanded ransom to free her, said Public Prosecutor Siddikur Rahman.

Police recovered the child’s body buried in Sendia village on Sept 22 that year after the arrest of a suspect. They pressed charges against four suspects in 2018 following an investigation.