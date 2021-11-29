Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 227 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Nov 2021 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2021 04:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered three new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,980.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,576,011 as 227 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 175 infections. It also recorded the only two fatalities.
Nationwide, another 280 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,540,597.
As many as 16,891 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.34 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.75 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.
Globally, over 261.58 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.20 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Students hold road safety protests again
- Hifazat leader Nurul Islam Jihadi dies
- Industry interference threatening tobacco-free goal: study
- Kuwaiti court upholds 7-year sentence of ex-MP Shahid
- Daily count: 3 deaths, 205 cases
- Students resume road safety protests in Dhaka
- A police station, with a library
- Man dies in Jashore election violence
- Students resume protests to demand safe roads
- Hifazat leader Nurul Islam Jihadi dies at 73
- Industry interference threatening Bangladesh’s tobacco-free goal: study
- The Dhaka Railway Police Station is like many others, except it also has a library
- Kuwait’s top court upholds 7-year sentence of ex-Bangladesh MP Shahid
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 205 cases in a day
Most Read
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Khaleda Zia diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, doctors recommend treatment abroad
- Omicron variant detected in more countries as scientists race to find answers
- Bangladesh puts ports on alert against new COVID variant, experts push for travel ban
- Court defers verdict in murder of BUET student Abrar to Dec 8
- Afridi rattles Tigers after Taijul's seven-for to leave Test in balance
- Rabindra University teacher Farhana retains job despite 'forced haircut' scandal
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- S African doctor says patients with Omicron variant have ‘very mild’ symptoms