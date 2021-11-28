Man dies in election violence in Jashore

The clash took place at Rudrapur village, said Sharsha Police Station chief Badrul Alam.

The victim, 40-year-old Kutubuddin, succumbed to his injuries at 10 pm in the Jashore 250-Bed General Hospital, according to Dr Nahid Shahariar Sabbir.

Kutubuddin’s younger brother Shahabuddin said he and his brother worked for independent candidate Altaf Hossain, who is vying for the chairman post and running under the pineapple symbol.

“Supporters of the boat symbol attacked Kutubuddin in the village on Saturday afternoon. A fight broke out when some people came to Kutubuddin’s aid,” Shahabuddin said.

Altaf Hossain, an independent chairman candidate, alleged that the clash, just a day before the election, was planned. He said that it was orchestrated to prevent voters “from turning out on the day of the polls”.

Firoz Tinku, a candidate for the boat symbol, claimed that the clash had occurred between the supporters of two general member candidates.

“Incumbent member Habibor Rahman had an altercation with his cousin and another member candidate Ekhtiar. The fight started then,” Tinku claimed.

Dr Sabbir of the Jashore hospital said: “Someone hit Kutubuddin in the shoulder with a blunt object. He succumbed to a brain haemorrhage. Two injured victims from the fight have been transferred to hospitals in Dhaka and Khulna for better treatment.”

“We sent police to the scene immediately after the incident. The situation is now under control,” said police officer Badrul.

The third phase of the union council polls began in 1,000 union councils at 8 am on Sunday and will continue until 4 pm without a break.

A total of 50,146 candidates are vying for council seats (excluding those elected uncontested), with 4,409 competing for the chairman post, 11,105 vying for reserved seats and 34,632 for general-member seats.