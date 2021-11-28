Man dies in election violence in Jashore
Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2021 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2021 12:15 PM BdST
A man has died in a clash between the supporters of two rival candidates a day before the Kayeba union council polls in Jashore’s Sharsha Upazila. Ten others were also injured in the violence.
The clash took place at Rudrapur village, said Sharsha Police Station chief Badrul Alam.
The victim, 40-year-old Kutubuddin, succumbed to his injuries at 10 pm in the Jashore 250-Bed General Hospital, according to Dr Nahid Shahariar Sabbir.
Kutubuddin’s younger brother Shahabuddin said he and his brother worked for independent candidate Altaf Hossain, who is vying for the chairman post and running under the pineapple symbol.
“Supporters of the boat symbol attacked Kutubuddin in the village on Saturday afternoon. A fight broke out when some people came to Kutubuddin’s aid,” Shahabuddin said.
Altaf Hossain, an independent chairman candidate, alleged that the clash, just a day before the election, was planned. He said that it was orchestrated to prevent voters “from turning out on the day of the polls”.
Firoz Tinku, a candidate for the boat symbol, claimed that the clash had occurred between the supporters of two general member candidates.
“Incumbent member Habibor Rahman had an altercation with his cousin and another member candidate Ekhtiar. The fight started then,” Tinku claimed.
Dr Sabbir of the Jashore hospital said: “Someone hit Kutubuddin in the shoulder with a blunt object. He succumbed to a brain haemorrhage. Two injured victims from the fight have been transferred to hospitals in Dhaka and Khulna for better treatment.”
“We sent police to the scene immediately after the incident. The situation is now under control,” said police officer Badrul.
The third phase of the union council polls began in 1,000 union councils at 8 am on Sunday and will continue until 4 pm without a break.
A total of 50,146 candidates are vying for council seats (excluding those elected uncontested), with 4,409 competing for the chairman post, 11,105 vying for reserved seats and 34,632 for general-member seats.
- Polls open in a thousand union councils
- Students set Nov 30 deadline for 9-point demands
- Daily count: 2 deaths, 155 cases
- Panthapath crash: mechanic was driving garbage truck
- No breakthrough in talks over discounted bus fare
- Students resume protests in Dhaka
- Travel from S Africa barred: minister
- Ex-Kurigram DC's punishment scrapped
- Awami League supporter beaten in Khulna election violence dies
- Dhaka court to deliver verdict in Abrar murder case Sunday
- Council polls open in a thousand unions in third phase of elections
- Students reset deadline to Nov 30 in push for safe roads, reduced fares
- Bangladesh reports 2 virus deaths, 155 cases in a day
- 'Mechanic' was driving garbage truck that ran over publishing firm employee: RAB
Most Read
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron coronavirus variant cases
- Bangladesh women earn maiden ODI Cricket World Cup berth
- Bangladesh moves to bar travel from S Africa amid discovery of new COVID variant: Maleque
- President exempts ex-Kurigram DC Sultana from punishment over jailing of reporter
- How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?
- COVID infections are sporadic and low in Bangladesh. The question is for how long
- As Omicron variant circles the globe, African nations are blamed and banned
- StanChart arranges PRAN Agro’s Tk 1.5bn green bond sale