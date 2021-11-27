Bangladesh reports 2 virus deaths, 155 cases in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Nov 2021 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2021 05:23 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered two new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,975.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,575,579 as 155 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases among the eight divisions, logging 122 infections. It also recorded the only two fatalities.
Nationwide, another 188 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,540,018.
As many as 13,462 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.15 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.74 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.
Globally, over 260.75 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.19 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Students resume protests in Dhaka
- Travel from S Africa barred: minister
- Ex-Kurigram DC's punishment scrapped
- Infant ‘thrown into the street’ found alive in Dhaka
- Fire from ‘mosquito coil’ guts Tongi slum
- DNCC driver arrested over fatal road crash
- What’s fuelling the student protests for reduced bus fares?
- Home minister flags Rohingya militancy threat
- Students block Dhanmondi, Asad Gate as street protests resume
- Bangladesh bans travel from South Africa amid discovery of new COVID variant
- President exempts ex-Kurigram DC Sultana from punishment over jailing of reporter
- Infant ‘thrown into the street’ found alive on Dhaka’s Wari
- Fire started by ‘mosquito coil’ guts 500 homes in slum at Gazipur’s Tongi
- City corporation driver arrested over death of publishing firm employee in road crash
Most Read
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Liton century, Mushfiqur 82* set Bangladesh off to fine start in Chattogram
- Coffee or chai? At 2 Kolkata cafes, ‘adda’ is what’s really on the menu
- New COVID variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off
- Bangladesh moves to bar travel from S Africa amid discovery of new COVID variant: Maleque
- President exempts ex-Kurigram DC Sultana from punishment over jailing of reporter
- WHO says new variant in South Africa is ‘of concern’ as countries impose travel restrictions
- Pandemic burned a hole in students' pockets. A bus fare hike creates the perfect storm
- Infant ‘thrown into the street’ in Wari dies