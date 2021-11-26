Home > Bangladesh

Two Rohingya men killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootout'

  Cox's Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Nov 2021 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2021 12:00 PM BdST

Two refugees from the Rohingya community have died in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The dead have been identified as Kefayet Ullah and Korban Ali. They were allegedly involved in drug smuggling, according to law enforcers.

The gunfight broke out in the early hours of Friday, said Lt Col Khairul Islam, the commanding officer of RAB-15.

"The two died in the shooting involving bandits and drug dealers. They are known criminals in the area."

The RAB recovered 20,000 pieces of yaba, two guns and eight bullets from the spot, he added.

