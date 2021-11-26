Two Rohingya men killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootout'

The dead have been identified as Kefayet Ullah and Korban Ali. They were allegedly involved in drug smuggling, according to law enforcers.

The gunfight broke out in the early hours of Friday, said Lt Col Khairul Islam, the commanding officer of RAB-15.

"The two died in the shooting involving bandits and drug dealers. They are known criminals in the area."

The RAB recovered 20,000 pieces of yaba, two guns and eight bullets from the spot, he added.