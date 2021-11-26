Two Rohingya men killed in Cox's Bazar 'shootout'
Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Nov 2021 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2021 12:00 PM BdST
Two refugees from the Rohingya community have died in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.
The dead have been identified as Kefayet Ullah and Korban Ali. They were allegedly involved in drug smuggling, according to law enforcers.
The gunfight broke out in the early hours of Friday, said Lt Col Khairul Islam, the commanding officer of RAB-15.
"The two died in the shooting involving bandits and drug dealers. They are known criminals in the area."
The RAB recovered 20,000 pieces of yaba, two guns and eight bullets from the spot, he added.
More stories
- Student death: DSCC order reveals identity of driver
- Bus owners oppose discounts for students
- Motion marking 50 years of independence passed
- Man dies in second garbage truck accident in two days
- Daily count: 9 deaths, 237 cases
- Students block DMP bus as driver fails to show licence
- Zahangir Alam suspended as Gazipur mayor
- 5 to die for the murder of an Easy Bike driver
Recent Stories
- City corporation dismissal order reveals irregularities that led to student's death
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Bangladesh parliament passes special motion marking 50 years of independence
- Publishing employee dies in second garbage truck accident in two days
- Bangladesh logs 9 virus deaths, 237 cases in a day
- Students block police bus in Dhaka after driver fails to show licence
Opinion
Most Read
- Angered by the death of a student in a garbage truck accident, street protesters vow to come back
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region
- Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'
- Publishing employee dies in second garbage truck accident in two days
- Students block police bus in Dhaka after driver fails to show licence
- Zahangir Alam suspended as Gazipur mayor, days after expulsion from ruling party
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Hundreds block Gulistan, Farmgate to protest Notre Dame student Nayeem’s death