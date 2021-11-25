Woman, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Nov 2021 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2021 12:40 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her daughter from a road in Gazipur’s Deshipara.
The bodies were recovered around 1.30 am on Thursday, said Assistant Police Commissioner Riponchandra Sarkar.
The dead were identified as Ferdousi Begum, 26 and her daughter ‘Tasnia’, 4, who hailed from Boraiya Narun Bazar in Kaliganj.
Locals informed the police after they found the corpses lying on the road, said Riponchandra.
Police sent the bodies to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
“They had injury marks caused by sharp weapons on their throats. It seems the killer slaughtered them somewhere else and dumped the bodies on the road.”
Police have yet to find out the residence of the mother and daughter.
According to a primary investigation, Ferdousi got married for the first time ten years ago, and was later divorced. Two years ago, she married Joynal Abedin, a driver living in Deshipara.
Tasnia was her daughter from the first marriage, said Deputy Commissioner Md Zakir Hossain.
He could not provide any information on the killers, their motives or the scene of the murder.
Police are investigating the incident and taking legal action, he said.
