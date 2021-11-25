Publishing employee dies in second garbage truck accident in two days
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Nov 2021 06:21 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2021 06:21 PM BdST
A man has died after being run over by a Dhaka garbage truck only a day after a Notre Dame student was killed in an accident involving another garbage truck.
Police say the vehicle involved in Thursday’s accident in front of the Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in Panthapath was from the Dhaka North City Corporation. The man who died in the accident around 2:30 pm was identified as Ahsan Kabir Khan, a publishing employee.
“A garbage truck hit a motorcycle in front of Bashundhara market and drove off,” said Kalabagan Police Inspector Abu Jafar Md Mahfuzul Haque. “A motorcycle passenger was killed on the spot.”
Thursday’s accident came a day after a Dhaka South City Corporation garbage truck hit Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan, leaving him dead.
Ahsan Kabir had, at one time, been an employee of Prothom Alo, said the newspaper’s chief reporter Tipu Sultan. He joined another newspaper several years ago.
Ahsan’s ancestral home is in Jhalkathi. He lived with his wife Nadira Parvin, a son and a daughter in Mogbazar.
“Ahsan was working in the publishing business,” said his cousin Mizanur Rahman.
Ahsan was sitting on the motorcycle behind the driver, said SI Golam Rabbani of Kalabagan Police Station.
“When the garbage truck struck the motorcycle, Ahsan and the driver were both thrown in different directions. The garbage truck then ran over his head. He was wearing a helmet, but the pressure was immense. He died on the spot.”
The body has been taken to the hospital for an autopsy and the garbage truck has been seized, said SI Rabbani.
